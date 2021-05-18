Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Luna Innovations (LUNA), Veritone (VERI) and Avalara (AVLR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Luna Innovations (LUNA), Veritone (VERI) and Avalara (AVLR).

Luna Innovations (LUNA)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Luna Innovations, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.77, close to its 52-week high of $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luna Innovations with a $12.25 average price target.

Veritone (VERI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Veritone today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veritone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.20, representing a 95.4% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Avalara, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avalara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $182.14, a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

