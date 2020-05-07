Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Livongo Health (LVGO), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and Lyft (LYFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Livongo Health (LVGO), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and Lyft (LYFT).

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.96, close to its 52-week high of $48.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 57.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Livongo Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.83, close to its 52-week low of $13.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Spirit AeroSystems with a $36.92 average price target, a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Lyft yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 61.0% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Square.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $48.16 average price target, implying an 81.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Argus Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

