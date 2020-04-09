Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR).

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.52, close to its 52-week high of $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, The Meet Group, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Limelight Networks with a $7.17 average price target, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Maxar Technologies, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #2032 out of 6295 analysts.

Maxar Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.45.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.