Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: KVH Industries (KVHI) and CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on KVH Industries (KVHI) and CyberArk Software (CYBR).

KVH Industries (KVHI)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on KVH Industries today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KVH Industries with a $13.50 average price target.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on CyberArk Software yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.17.

