Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Kla-Tencor (KLAC) and Match Group (MTCH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kla-Tencor (KLAC) and Match Group (MTCH).

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Hold rating to Kla-Tencor today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $286.30, close to its 52-week high of $317.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 80.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

Kla-Tencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.91, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Justin Patterson from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Match Group, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Patterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Alphabet Class A, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $157.15 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MTCH: