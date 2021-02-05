Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE), Cognizant (CTSH) and Silicon Motion (SIMO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE), Cognizant (CTSH) and Silicon Motion (SIMO).

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE)

Nomura analyst Leif Chang maintained a Buy rating on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A on February 3 and set a price target of $90.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is ranked #5679 out of 7271 analysts.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.60.

Cognizant (CTSH)

Nomura analyst Rishit Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is ranked #2663 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cognizant with a $85.08 average price target, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

Nomura analyst Donnie Teng maintained a Hold rating on Silicon Motion on February 3 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Teng is ranked #1199 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Motion with a $69.50 average price target, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

