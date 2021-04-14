Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Intrusion (INTZ), Atlassian (TEAM) and Iqiyi (IQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Intrusion (INTZ), Atlassian (TEAM) and Iqiyi (IQ).

Intrusion (INTZ)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Intrusion, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.25, close to its 52-week high of $29.90.

Buck has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Intrusion.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #296 out of 7451 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intrusion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atlassian (TEAM)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Atlassian. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $242.19, close to its 52-week high of $262.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.18.

Iqiyi (IQ)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.66, close to its 52-week low of $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.1% and a 25.9% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Yalla Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iqiyi is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $22.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.