Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Intel (INTC) and Mitek Systems (MITK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC) and Mitek Systems (MITK).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.65.

Mitek Systems (MITK)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Mitek Systems today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FinTech Acquisition III.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mitek Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

