Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Intel (INTC) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Intel (INTC) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intel. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $64.40 average price target, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Alliance Data Systems yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.39, close to its 52-week low of $20.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 39.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Alliance Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.88, which is a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

