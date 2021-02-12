Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Datadog (DDOG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and Datadog (DDOG).

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.95, close to its 52-week high of $88.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insight Enterprises with a $99.83 average price target, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Datadog (DDOG)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Datadog today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.60, close to its 52-week high of $119.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 79.7% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Datadog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.67, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on February 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.