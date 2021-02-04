Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: II-VI (IIVI) and Cree (CREE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on II-VI (IIVI) and Cree (CREE).

II-VI (IIVI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on II-VI yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.62, close to its 52-week high of $96.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.71, a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cree (CREE)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Cree. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.66, close to its 52-week high of $126.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cree with a $109.13 average price target, which is a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.