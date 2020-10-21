Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Identiv (INVE) and Snap (SNAP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Identiv (INVE) and Snap (SNAP).

Identiv (INVE)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Identiv, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.52, close to its 52-week high of $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Identiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.83.

Snap (SNAP)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Snap today and set a price target of $34.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.45, close to its 52-week high of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.37, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

