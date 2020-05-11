Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), Appian (APPN) and Switch (SWCH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), Appian (APPN) and Switch (SWCH).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp today and set a price target of $316.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $239.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Salmon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Omnicom Group, and Netflix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $288.83 average price target, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

Appian (APPN)

In a report released today, Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Appian, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Nice-Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Appian is a Hold with an average price target of $41.00.

Switch (SWCH)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Switch, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.00, close to its 52-week high of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Switch with a $19.86 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

