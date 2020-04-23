Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Xilinx (XLNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Xilinx (XLNX).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $221.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 76.0% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActiveCorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $277.33, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Hold rating to Xilinx today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.13, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

