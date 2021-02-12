Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: HubSpot (HUBS), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Datadog (DDOG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HubSpot (HUBS), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Datadog (DDOG).

HubSpot (HUBS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot yesterday and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $431.76, close to its 52-week high of $438.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 82.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $479.80, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on February 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $285.03, close to its 52-week high of $302.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 90.0% and a 89.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, BTRS Holdings, and Anaplan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $296.83 average price target, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $297.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Hold rating on Datadog today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.60, close to its 52-week high of $119.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 76.2% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Snowflake.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $109.83 average price target, which is a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

