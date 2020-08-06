Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: HubSpot (HUBS), CDW (CDW) and Match Group (MTCH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HubSpot (HUBS), CDW (CDW) and Match Group (MTCH).

HubSpot (HUBS)

Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $328.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $255.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pritchard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Pritchard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $274.56, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CDW (CDW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Hold rating on CDW today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDW is a Hold with an average price target of $124.75.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Daniel Salmon from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Match Group, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.50, close to its 52-week high of $123.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, IAC/InterActive, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $114.85 average price target, representing a -2.4% downside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MTCH: