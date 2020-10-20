Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Hexcel (HXL), Cree (CREE) and Universal Display (OLED)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hexcel (HXL), Cree (CREE) and Universal Display (OLED).

Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hexcel is a Hold with an average price target of $37.33, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

Cree (CREE)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cree, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.93, close to its 52-week high of $77.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cree with a $70.78 average price target.

Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Universal Display, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $189.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, Synaptics, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $189.40.

