Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: HEICO (HEI), EverQuote (EVER) and Anaplan (PLAN)

Catie Powers- May 27, 2020, 6:12 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HEICO (HEI), EverQuote (EVER) and Anaplan (PLAN).

HEICO (HEI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEICO is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.50.

EverQuote (EVER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.63, close to its 52-week high of $53.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Snap, and Lyft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $48.50 average price target.

Anaplan (PLAN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 77.3% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.92, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

