Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: HealthStream (HSTM) and Five9 (FIVN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HealthStream (HSTM) and Five9 (FIVN).
HealthStream (HSTM)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.91.
According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Catasys.
The the analyst consensus on HealthStream is currently a Hold rating.
Five9 (FIVN)
In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Five9, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.75, close to its 52-week high of $80.58.
According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 79.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Everbridge, and Descartes.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.33, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $82.00 price target.
