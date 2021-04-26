Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: HealthStream (HSTM), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HealthStream (HSTM), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

HealthStream (HSTM)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

HealthStream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2650.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2299.93, close to its 52-week high of $2306.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 79.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and ANGI Homeservices.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2504.27, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2953.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $261.15, close to its 52-week high of $261.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 76.1% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $288.08, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MSFT: