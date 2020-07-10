Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: GoDaddy (GDDY) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GoDaddy (GDDY) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME).

GoDaddy (GDDY)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

GoDaddy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.18, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on June 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.50, close to its 52-week high of $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4175 out of 6762 analysts.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.25.

