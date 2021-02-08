Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Global Payments (GPN) and Cubic (CUB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Global Payments (GPN) and Cubic (CUB).

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.33, close to its 52-week high of $215.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 74.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Fidelity National Info, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $216.35, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Bernstein also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $214.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cubic (CUB)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Cubic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.00, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.