Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: General Electric (GE), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet Class C (GOOG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on General Electric (GE), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet Class C (GOOG).

General Electric (GE)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to General Electric today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.32, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $13.75 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $253.58, close to its 52-week high of $263.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 73.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $297.95, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, BMO Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Alphabet Class C (GOOG)

In a report released today, John Hodulik from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class C, with a price target of $2600.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2412.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 77.8% success rate. Hodulik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, ViacomCBS, and Discovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class C is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2596.82, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

