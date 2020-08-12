Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Fluent (FLNT) and Paycom (PAYC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fluent (FLNT) and Paycom (PAYC).

Fluent (FLNT)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Fluent. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fluent.

Paycom (PAYC)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Paycom, with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $287.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 77.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, MiX Telematics, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycom is a Hold with an average price target of $286.78, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $328.00 price target.

