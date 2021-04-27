Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Fiserv (FISV), Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fiserv (FISV), Insight Enterprises (NSIT) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC).

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.55, close to its 52-week high of $127.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 78.0% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Global Payments.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.56, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.52, close to its 52-week high of $103.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.00, close to its 52-week high of $74.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 84.6% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $82.00 average price target, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, BTIG also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

