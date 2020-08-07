Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: First Solar (FSLR), KBR (KBR) and Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on First Solar (FSLR), KBR (KBR) and Motorola Solutions (MSI).

First Solar (FSLR)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on First Solar today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.11.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 61.7% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.67, which is a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KBR (KBR)

In a report released yesterday, Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on KBR, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and Aecom Technology.

KBR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ubiquiti Networks, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

Motorola Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.78, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.