Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: First Solar (FSLR) and Datadog (DDOG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Solar (FSLR) and Datadog (DDOG).

First Solar (FSLR)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on First Solar. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.46, close to its 52-week high of $68.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Solar with a $56.29 average price target, implying a -13.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $56.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Datadog today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.01, close to its 52-week high of $98.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Datadog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.42, implying a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

