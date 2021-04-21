Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: F5 Networks (FFIV) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on F5 Networks (FFIV) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on F5 Networks, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $207.01, close to its 52-week high of $216.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $225.71 average price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.79, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Morris has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #1216 out of 7459 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.88.

