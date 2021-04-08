Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Exfo (EXFO) and Okta (OKTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Exfo (EXFO) and Okta (OKTA).

Exfo (EXFO)

BMO Capital analyst Thanos Moschopoulos maintained a Hold rating on Exfo today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 68.7% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Sierra Wireless, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exfo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.75, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Okta, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $232.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Qualtrics International, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $273.00, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $295.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on OKTA: