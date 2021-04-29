Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Fiserv (FISV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Fiserv (FISV).

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $152.78, close to its 52-week high of $167.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronet Worldwide is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $187.00.

Fiserv (FISV)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Hold rating to Fiserv yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.42, close to its 52-week high of $127.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $140.25, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

