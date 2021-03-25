Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Embraer SA (ERJ), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and MTBC (MTBC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Embraer SA (ERJ), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and MTBC (MTBC).

Embraer SA (ERJ)

In a report issued on March 22, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Embraer SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.48.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.67, representing a 28.0% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

MTBC (MTBC)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.70.

