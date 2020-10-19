Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Elastic (ESTC) and TomTom (OtherTMOAF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Elastic (ESTC) and TomTom (TMOAF).

Elastic (ESTC)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Elastic on October 16 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.48, close to its 52-week high of $127.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 75.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elastic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.92, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on October 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

TomTom (TMOAF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Hold rating on TomTom on October 16 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

TomTom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.04, which is a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.50 price target.

