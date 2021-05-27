Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Ducommun (DCO), Workday (WDAY) and Digital Turbine (APPS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ducommun (DCO), Workday (WDAY) and Digital Turbine (APPS).

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 70.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Virgin Galactic Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Workday (WDAY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Workday yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $275.33 average price target, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Digital Turbine, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.57.

Moldow has an average return of 427.9% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1315 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Turbine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.20.

