Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Dropbox (DBX), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Dropbox (DBX), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and NextGen Healthcare (NXGN).

Dropbox (DBX)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Dropbox on June 1 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 76.1% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Dropbox has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.83.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

In a report issued on June 2, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Maxar Technologies with a $12.33 average price target.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare on June 2 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 49.7% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

NextGen Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.55, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

