Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: DraftKings (DKNG) and Digital Turbine (APPS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DraftKings (DKNG) and Digital Turbine (APPS).

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report issued on February 26, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.53, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and MediaAlpha.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $68.18 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Digital Turbine on February 26 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.57, close to its 52-week high of $97.70.

Moldow has an average return of 427.9% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1059 out of 7333 analysts.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00.

