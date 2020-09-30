Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Digimarc (DMRC), Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Digimarc (DMRC), Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP).

Digimarc (DMRC)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Digimarc. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Digimarc has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Comtech Telecommunications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to LiveRamp Holdings, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Pegasystems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LiveRamp Holdings with a $64.50 average price target.

