Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Robert-Jan van der Horst from Warburg Research maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR67.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.15, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

Horst has an average return of 23.6% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Horst is ranked #2172 out of 7343 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $78.32 average price target, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Sell rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.35, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Tower Semiconductor, and Stmicroelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $44.96 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.