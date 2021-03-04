Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Descartes (DSGX), Drone Delivery Canada (OtherTAKOF) and Okta (OKTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Descartes (DSGX), Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) and Okta (OKTA).

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.19, close to its 52-week high of $64.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, CGI Group, and Celestica.

Descartes has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.05, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada, with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.45.

Taylor has an average return of 147.5% when recommending Drone Delivery Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #96 out of 7343 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drone Delivery Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.38.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Okta. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $241.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $274.10 average price target, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

