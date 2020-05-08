Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI), Airgain (AIRG) and Avid Technology (AVID)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI), Airgain (AIRG) and Avid Technology (AVID).

DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and Luna Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DASAN Zhone Solutions with a $10.83 average price target, which is a 70.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Airgain (AIRG)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Airgain, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 37.2% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airgain is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

Avid Technology (AVID)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and RF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

