Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: CyberArk Software (CYBR) and Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CyberArk Software (CYBR) and Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA).

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.00.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams maintained a Hold rating on Jumia Technologies AG today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #3963 out of 7061 analysts.

Jumia Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.83.

