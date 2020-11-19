Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cubic (CUB), KBR (KBR) and Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cubic (CUB), KBR (KBR) and Nuance Communications (NUAN).

Cubic (CUB)

In a report released today, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cubic, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.00, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $64.00 price target.

KBR (KBR)

KeyBanc analyst Sean Eastman maintained a Buy rating on KBR today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is ranked #1179 out of 7093 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KBR with a $31.75 average price target.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.94, close to its 52-week high of $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuance Communications with a $41.80 average price target, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

