Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Crexendo (CXDO), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Global Payments (GPN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Crexendo (CXDO), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Global Payments (GPN).

Crexendo (CXDO)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Crexendo, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.81, close to its 52-week low of $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crexendo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin on April 20 and set a price target of $394.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $387.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Rada Electronics.

Lockheed Martin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $417.13, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Global Payments (GPN)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments on April 20 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $215.17, close to its 52-week high of $220.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.4% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $225.26, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

