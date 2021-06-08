Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Coupa Software (COUP) and Marvell (MRVL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Coupa Software (COUP) and Marvell (MRVL).

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Coupa Software, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.73, close to its 52-week low of $211.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $303.43, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

Marvell received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Chris Caso yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $60.42 average price target.

