Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cohu (COHU) and Nokia (NOK)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cohu (COHU) and Nokia (NOK).
Cohu (COHU)
Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Cohu today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.18.
According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.1% and a 76.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $63.20 average price target, representing a 55.3% upside. In a report issued on March 5, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.
Nokia (NOK)
Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Nokia today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.88.
According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $4.74 average price target.
