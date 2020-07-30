Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cognizant (CTSH) and Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cognizant (CTSH) and Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT).

Cognizant (CTSH)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Cognizant. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Hold with an average price target of $63.77, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $69.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ultra Clean Holdings, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultra Clean Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.