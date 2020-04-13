Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cognizant (CTSH) and Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cognizant (CTSH) and Change Healthcare (CHNG).

Cognizant (CTSH)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Hold with an average price target of $64.25, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.86, which is a 59.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.