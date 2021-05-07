Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: CMC Materials (CCMP), Cognex (CGNX) and Epam Systems (EPAM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CMC Materials (CCMP), Cognex (CGNX) and Epam Systems (EPAM).

CMC Materials (CCMP)

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Hold rating on CMC Materials today and set a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Hari covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Arrow Electronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CMC Materials with a $169.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cognex (CGNX)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Cognex, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.8% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Cognex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.80.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $458.38, close to its 52-week high of $462.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Automatic Data Processing.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $483.27, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $507.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.