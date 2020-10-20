Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Western Digital (WDC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Citrix Systems (CTXS) and Western Digital (WDC).

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

In a report issued on October 18, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 77.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citrix Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.43, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on October 13, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Western Digital (WDC)

In a report issued on October 18, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 74.8% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $54.57 average price target, a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

