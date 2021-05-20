Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cisco Systems (CSCO), Open Lending (LPRO) and Endava (DAVA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO), Open Lending (LPRO) and Endava (DAVA).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Jefferies analyst George Notter maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.47, close to its 52-week high of $54.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Notter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Notter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Cambium Networks, and Infinera.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.31, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Open Lending (LPRO)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Santander Consumer USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Open Lending is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.22, which is a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Endava (DAVA)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Endava today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.58, close to its 52-week high of $94.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 80.8% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Automatic Data Processing.

Endava has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.25, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

