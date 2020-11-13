Analysts Conflicted on These Technology Names: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Nova Measuring (NVMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Nova Measuring (NVMI).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Cisco Systems. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.30, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nova Measuring (NVMI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.51, close to its 52-week high of $65.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nova Measuring is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.50, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.